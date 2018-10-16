USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono has quickly stepped down — spending just a weekend on the job — following criticism by two Olympic gold medal winners.
Part of the backlash against Bono was over an anti-Nike tweet she posted last month aimed at former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, NBC News reported.
Bono released a statement on Tuesday announcing her departure, writing that in the wake of her tweet she had experienced personal attacks that "left undefended, would have made my leading USAG a liability for the organization."