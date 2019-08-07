Three American adults drowned and two children were rescued from the water while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, island police said, NBC News reported.

All three of the victims, whose bodies were recovered from the waters of Bambarra Beach in Middle Caicos, were from the Houston area, according to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston.

They were identified by family and friends as Richard Okoloise, an emergency physician, and Irma Barrera, 33, a nurse, and her partner, Roy Perez, 38.

The bodies of two of them were found Monday and the third was recovered Tuesday, authorities said. Okoloise was related to one of the girls who was rescued, while the couple was related to the other girl, the Turks and Caicos police said on Facebook.