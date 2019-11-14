A San Antonio family was told to take down Christmas decorations by the homeowners association.

You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A Texas family said their homeowners' association put a damper on their holiday spirit by telling them to take down an inflatable snowman because it's too early for Christmas decorations, NBC News reports.

Claudia Simonis, a resident of the Lakeside at Canyon Springs subdivision in San Antonio, told NBC News in a phone interview on Thursday that her family decorated their front yard on Nov. 1 with a large inflatable snowman, a reindeer and a Santa helicopter.

Days later, on Nov. 4, the neighborhood's homeowners' association, Diamond Association Management & Consulting, sent the family a letter saying the festive display was a violation and that the snowman needed to be removed.