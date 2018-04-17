NBC Connecticut chose not to air an episode of "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" that included an interview with a man named Alex Jones, who has repeatedly called the Sandy Hook shootings a hoax. We offer a special report - The Voices of Sandy Hook.

The families of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting have filed lawsuits against right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for falsely claiming the 2012 massacre didn't happen.

Neil Heslin, the father of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, filed separate defamation lawsuits Monday in Texas, NBC News reported.

Jones has repeatedly claimed the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, was a "hoax" concocted by gun control activists to chip away at Second Amendment rights.

The lawsuits allege Jones' insistence that the shooting was staged led others to make death threats against the victims' families. The parents are seeking at least $1 million in damages.