Passengers at describe chaos and long waits at JFK airports, where two planes collided on the tarmac. Rana Novini reports.

Two passenger jets collided at John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday, according to officials.

The right wing of a China Southern plane hit the tail of a Kuwait Airways airliner, damaging both aircrafts, the Port Authority said.

No one was injured and all the passengers got off safely, according to the Port Authority, which manages all three of the major airports serving New York City.

The China Southern flight was being towed when the planes collided shortly after midnight, the FAA said. Both planes are Boeing 777s.

Kuwait Airways said on Twitter that Flight 118 from New York to Kuwait was struck by the Chinese plane as it was parked before takeoff. The airline said it was working with authorities in New York to investigate.

The Kuwait Airways passengers were taken to hotels as they waited for alternative flights, the airline said.

The China Southern plane didn't have any passengers at the time, according to the Port Authority.



The collision follows long waits at JFK in terminals, on planes on the tarmac and waiting to get luggage the day after Thursday's blizzard shut down the airport.

The Port Authority said a backlog of flights caused the delays. The agency was providing portable staircases and buses to deplane passengers and bring them into the terminal.

By Saturday afternoon, the Port Authority said it was still working to limit flights coming into JFK until there were enough gates available to handle the backlog.





Passengers complained of lengthy waits on planes and in the terminal since Friday afternoon.

"@JFKairport 3 hours on the tarmac waiting for a gate tonight. Pilot saying airport control is "chaotic". Is anyone there?," tweeted one passenger who had landed on a flight from Germany at 8 p.m.

Another on a different flight added: "Stranded in the airplane for more than 3 hours in #jfkairport waiting for a gate in the “capital of the world” with freezing temperatures outside starting to affect the cabin. This is #ridiculous." (At 3 a.m., it was 10 degrees with a wind chill of -9 at the airport.)

Another passenger, meanwhile, said that passengers began calling 911 from the plane while they waited and others began "to threaten to break open the emergency exit." He also reported a fellow passenger was going through a medical episode and complained about heart conditions.

"This is illegal," he tweeted.

According to air travel tracking service Flightradar 24, dozens of planes had the same issues after landing. At midnight, it posted a screenshot of ground traffic at the airport showing what appear to be several dozen planes sitting in apparent waits for gates.

"After landing 3.5 hours ago, #DY7019 awaits a gate. Unfortunately for passengers at JFK tonight, they have plenty of company," the service tweeted.

Later, the airline said the plane made it to a gate after 4 hours -- and after circling the entire airport.

And those who were able to get off the plane didn't appear to be much luckier. Several reported waiting hours at baggage claim.

Departing flights don't appear to be much better off: social media users were also reporting takeoff delays as well. One traveler even posted a video of a fellow passenger playing violin at their gate to pass the time.

Sometimes while your flight is delayed hundreds of hours you have a prodigy star violinist on your flight to entertain you... ✨✨✨ #areweboardingyet #delta #delays #holidaytravel #musicians #violinist A post shared by Julie Norman (@jannorman) on Jan 5, 2018 at 8:19pm PST

The situation comes the same day an American Airlines flight had to return to the airport following takeoff after a mechanical failure.