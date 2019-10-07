An animal rescue group is offering a reward and has enlisted the help of a pet detective after a disable pet dog that was in a car that was stolen in Oakland Park went missing. The dog, a 13-year-old female Husky-Shepherd mix named Zorra, went missing on Oct. 3 after her owner's car was stolen outside a Dollar Tree near Andrews Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Owner Wanda Ferrari said Zorra's two back legs are paralyzed and she needs a doggie wheelchair to get around.

"All we care about is that somebody — anybody with compassion, that has children, that has a family, even the person that took the car — tell us, give us anything," Ferrari said Monday. "I don't care how you give us a clue; I don't care. Tell us where to find that dog."

The animal rescue group 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida is offering a $3,000 reward for Zorra's safe return and has hired pet detective Jamie Katz.

Katz, a licensed private investigator, specializes in reuniting lost, missing and stolen pets with their families.

"You know, we don't want to get anyone in trouble, we just want someone to give us tips about, did you put the dog out of the car? Did you leave her somewhere?" Katz said.

"She is my whole world," Ferrari said. "I'm suffering cancer again myself and I really need her 'cause we rescued her when she was a baby, and she rescued me."

Anyone with information is asked to call 561-860-3783.