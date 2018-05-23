President Donald Trump cannot block people on Twitter, a federal judge in New York ruled on Wednesday.

District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said the president's Twitter account is a public forum and, as such, it is unconstitutional for him to block his critics.

"We hold that portions of the @realDonaldTrump account -- the “interactive space” where Twitter users may directly engage with the content of the President’s tweets -- are properly analyzed under the “public forum” doctrines set forth by the Supreme Court, that such space is a designated public forum, and that the blocking of the plaintiffs based on their political speech constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment," Buchwald wrote.

She added, "While we must recognize, and are sensitive to, the President’s personal First Amendment rights, he cannot exercise those rights in a way that infringes the corresponding First Amendment rights of those who have criticized him.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people who had been blocked by the president filed the suit against the president last year. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House Social Media Director Dan Scaviano and former White House communications director Hope Hicks were also named as defendants.

The Knight First Amendment Institute tweeted the ruling on Wednesday afternoon.

