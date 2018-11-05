NBC Pulls Trump Immigration Ad Amid Backlash Calling It Racist

This Aug. 28, 2003, file photo shows the NBC peacock logo on the NBC Studios building in Burbank, California.

NBC has pulled an immigration ad from President Donald Trump widely derided as racist after it aired on the network's NFL coverage on Sunday night.

A spokesperson for NBC's advertising sales department told NBC News that, "After further review, we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible."

The decision to run the ad, which linked an undocumented immigrant convicted of murdering two California law enforcement officials to migrants traveling toward the United States to seek asylum, drew flak on social media. "Will and Grace" star Debra Messing said she was "ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad."

CNN had declined to air the ad, citing its editorial coverage in calling it racist.

