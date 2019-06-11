NASA's Artemis Program Will Give Us the First Female Moonwalker Within 5 Years - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NASA's Artemis Program Will Give Us the First Female Moonwalker Within 5 Years

A manned test is planned for 2022, followed by the construction of a small space station to orbit around the moon and then the 2024 return to the lunar surface

Published 14 minutes ago

    NASA
    An artist's concept of a crewed lunar lander for NASA's Artemis program.

    A new NASA program aims to put the first woman on the moon by 2024, NBC News reported.

    The Artemis program, unveiled last month, takes its name from the twin sister of Apollo, the namesake of NASA's original moon landing project. The nation is coming up on the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin making the first moon landing in Apollo 11.

    Artemis is already in the works, with its massive new launch system set for a debut next year. A manned test is planned for 2022, followed by the construction of a small space station to orbit around the moon and then the 2024 return to the lunar surface.

    The program faces political, technological and budgetary hurdles, and accomplishing the landing by 2024 is a tall task, with plenty of doubters.

