1 Dead, Multiple Injured in Toronto Shooting: Officials

An unknown number of people are being treated at the scene of the shooting, paramedics said

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Canada Sunday night and the gunman has died, authorities say. Nine people were shot and have been transported to hospitals.

    The shooting was reported at 10:02 p.m. ET in the Greektown neighborhood of Toronto. 

    Six people were transported to one trauma center, two to local hospitals, and one to a pediatric trauma center, officials said. Police said the victims' conditions are not yet known. One of the victims is a young girl, according to police. 

    An unknown number of people are being treated at the scene of the shooting, paramedics said. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

      

