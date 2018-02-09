Michigan State Moves to Remove Larry Nassar's Boss

Michigan State University is taking steps to fire doctor Larry Nassar's former boss on Friday in the latest fallout from the sex-abuse scandal roiling the campus and the gymnastics world, NBC News reported.

William Strampel was the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at MSU, where Nassar had his sports medicine practice until he was publicly accused of molesting patients in the fall of 2016. Strampel infamously told Nassar he was on his side as the first allegations bubbled up.

Strampel stepped down from his managerial role last month, citing illness, but now MSU is moving to revoke his tenure so it can terminate him, the university said in a statement.

"William Strampel did not act with the level of professionalism we expect from individuals who hold senior leadership positions, particularly in a position that involves student and patient safety," interim MSU President John Engler said. "We are sending an unmistakable message today that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff, or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner."