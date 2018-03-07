McDonald's Flips Iconic Golden Arches for International Women's Day

McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day by turning its arches upside down. Kim Baldonado reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

Patrons at a McDonald's in Lynwood are doing a double take. Yes, the restaurant's iconic "golden arches" are upside down.

It's not a snafu, and no one is getting fired. McDonald's has turned its "M" into a "W" in honor of International Women's day, which takes place Thursday, and the Lynwood location was the only one in the country chosen for the logo flip outside.

"Everyone knows the golden arches, so to demonstrate the importance of elevating women by flipping that iconic sign really makes a statement," said Nicole Enearu.

Enrau, along with her mother and sister, is the owner-operator of the Lynwood McDonald's and 17 others. While her store has the distinction of being the only one in the nation with an upside down sign, 100 other McDonald's locations will have the flipped logo on packaging, placemats and employee shirts and hats.

"I think it's pretty inspiring and empowering for women all over the world, and it's very uplifting," said McDonald's customer Ellesse Matthews.

While this is the first year McDonald's is celebrating International Women's Day, customers are hoping it won't be the last.

"It's a day to recognize and I think it's a positive thing to do," said customer Lamont Paxton.