6 Injured in Shooting Near Jacksonville Football Stadium

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said six people were shot in what may have been a gang-related shooting.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who shot at six people near Florida's TIAA Bank Field football stadium on Sunday.

JSO said three of those injured are in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at about 12:30 p.m. outside of a laundromat at A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Pippin Street about half a mile from the stadium. The Jacksonville Jaguars game was not affected.

During a press conference, JSO director Ron Lendvay said investigators believe the shots came from the passenger side of a vehicle. The victims – five males and one female – are aged from their 20s to their 70s.

"At this time we believe the suspect was in a vehicle described as a grey/silver four-door vehicle," JSO said in a statement, adding that is was possibly a Nissan Altima or Nissan Maxima.

Lendvay said investigators are working to determine the reason for the shooting, which is possibly gang-related. The area surrounding the shooting is closed as the investigation continues – not because of an ongoing threat, Lendvay added.