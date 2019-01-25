Air Traffic Sick Calls Force Ground Stop at LaGuardia: FAA

A ground stop has been ordered at LaGuardia Airport due to staffing related issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday. (Published 34 minutes ago)

A brief ground stop was ordered Friday at LaGuardia Airport, which experienced a "ripple effect" because of a spike in staff sick calls at other hubs as tensions boil over the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, the FAA said.

The stop was ordered shortly before 10 a.m., on the 35th day of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. It had been reduced to a "ground delay program," meaning air traffic was moving again but delayed, within about 40 minutes. The FAA said LaGuardia's staffing was not the issue; the problems were in Washington, D.C., and Florida.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida," the FAA said in a statement. "As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We've mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed."

The "ground delay progam" status at one point caused arriving flights into LaGuardia to be delayed about 1 hour and 26 minutes, according to the FAA.

Arriving flights from Newark International and Philadelphia International airports were being delayed by an average of 41 minutes at one point.

At least one traveler tweeted that she was sitting on the tarmac for nearly an hour because of "staff shortages in air traffic control." Making matters worse, her flight landed 45 minutes early, she said.

Another traveler said his JetBlue flight was approaching a 2-hour delay after its original route was canceled because of the staffing issues; he said the plane had to return to the gate to refuel for a new route. Still another traveler said she was stuck on a Southwest flight in Baltimore.

The air traffic chaos comes on the second missed payday for 800,000 federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the shutdown on Twitter amid the chaos, writing, "The #TrumpShutdown has already pushed hundreds of thousands of Americans to the breaking point. Now it's pushing our airspace to the breaking point too. .@realDonaldTrump, stop endangering the safety, security and well-being of our nation. Re-open government now!"

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump was briefed on the situation.

Shutdown Stalemate Continues

Two separate bills that would have reopened the government failed to pass in the Senate on Thursday. Now Republicans and Democrats are working on a new plan and looking at a potential compromise. NBC 10 Philadelphia reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

“The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA," she said.

Unions that represent air traffic controllers, flight attendants and pilots are growing concerned about safety and security of its members and passengers with the shutdown well into its fifth week.

The presidents of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, Air Line Pilots Association and Association of Flight Attendants cautioned in a join statement that the airline industry "cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break. It is unprecedented."

Shutdown Stalemate Continues Into 5th Week

Senate Republicans released a 1,000-page bill they plan to vote on this week based on President Donald Trump's latest offer to end the shutdown and provide funding for a border wall. Democrats rejected the plan, and insist reopening the government must come before any negotiation on wall funding. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019)

"Staffing in our air traffic control facilities is already at a 30-year low and controllers are only able to maintain the system’s efficiency and capacity by working overtime, including 10-hour days and 6-day workweeks at many of our nation’s busiest facilities,” said the statement from the unions’ presidents.

Federal workers say going without pay is grinding them down, and they're not sure how much longer they can take it.

"At work, the morale is really low," said Tyler Kennard, an air traffic controller in San Diego. "It's actually more stressful now with this government shutdown than it was when I was in a war zone in Iraq doing the same job."

The retired Marine, who got his start in air traffic control in 2005 when he was based at Marine Corp Base Camp Pendleton, told NBC San Diego that he and his wife are worried about how they will pay for gas, the mortgage, their daughter's braces and their 4-year-old son Tucker's hospital visits.

During his nearly decade and a half in the profession, he has been through three other government shutdowns but this is the first time he's missed a paycheck.

"This is the one that’s hit us the hardest 'cause this is the first time where it’s gone where we haven’t got paid," Kennard said.

Two Senate votes to reopen the government failed on Thursday.