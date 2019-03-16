11-Year-Old Charged With Murder in New Hampshire Double Shooting

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a shooting authorities say was carried out by an 11-year-old.

An 11-year-old is in custody after allegedly killing one adult and injuring another in a shooting Friday in the Lakes Region town of Alton, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Friday night that 50-year-old Lizette Eckert, who had suffered a gunshot wound, was found dead after police responded to a 911 call on Dobbins Way around 7:30 a.m. James Eckert, 48, was also found shot.

James Eckert was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition. An autopsy has been scheduled for Lizette Eckert.

According to Geoffrey Ward, a senior assistant attorney general, the juvenile suspect was apprehended around 9:30 a.m. He was charged with one count of reckless second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The charges filed are under the juvenile system.

Because of the suspect's age, Ward said limited information would be made available to the public.

Officials said there is no danger to the general public.

The nearby Alton Central and Prospect Mountain High schools were placed in lockdown during the time when Ward said authorities were searching for the suspect.

"There is no current threat to ACS," Alton Central School Principal John MacArthur said in an email. "As a precautionary measure we have activated a secure campus. Nobody is permitted in or out of the buliding until we are given an all clear."

State police tweeted around 9:45 a.m. that the "critical incident" had come to a conclusion and the schools lifted the lockdowns shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.