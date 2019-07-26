Ground Stop at LaGuardia Airport Due to Runway Repairs, FAA Says - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ground Stop at LaGuardia Airport Due to Runway Repairs, FAA Says

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Runway repairs forced a ground stop for incoming flights at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning, and the FAA warned delays could persist later into the day.

    The nature of the repairs was not immediately clear. Travelers posted photos of lengthy plane backups to social media, along with comments about extensive idle times on the tarmac.

    According to the Port Authority, repairs were taking place on one of the runways. 

    The FAA confirmed the Port Authority was repairing an issue with the pavement on runway 4.

    Additionally, they said some flights were being kept at the gate and some departures were delayed.

    However, LaGuardia director of operations informs that the airport "had a maintenance issue which has been resolved and we are fully operational."

    According to FlightAware, 62 flights leaving LaGuardia airport were delayed as of noon Friday, while 50 arrivals were delayed.

    Photos on social media show a line of airplanes waiting to take off. 

