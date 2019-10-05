Four Homeless Men Beaten to Death in NYC's Chinatown

Four homeless men were beaten to death overnight with a metal object in Chinatown, authorities confirmed early Saturday.

A 24-year-old man is in custody in the brutal slayings, they said.

Two victims were found on East Bowery Street around 2 a.m., police said - one dead and one in critical condition.

A short time later three victims, all dead, were found on East Broadway. They all had head trauma from apparently being struck with a metal object of some kind.

The suspect was discovered in the vicinity of the original assault, police added. Further details on him were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.