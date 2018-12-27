Blue Light Floods Sky Over Queens in NYC

People in Queens are reporting a mysterious blue light shooting through the sky, possibly in some sort of transformer explosion.

People were startled to see the sky light up so brightly in neighborhoods like Astoria and Queens that it briefly appeared to be daytime. Smoke arose from the source of the blue light, visible from as far as Manhattan.

Residents in Queens reported the electricity briefly flickering off in their homes, and LaGuardia Airport saw a total blackout at one point. A News 4 staffer said he was picking up his daughter in Terminal A when the lights started to flicker, then turned off completely while the emergency lighting remained lit.

The NYPD is asking people to avoid the area of 20th Avenue and 31st Street in Astoria while they investigate a transformer explosion at the Con Edison power plant in Astoria East and North Queens.