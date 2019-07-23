Three adults were charged in connection with a family fight that was caught on camera earlier this month at Disneyland's Toontown.

Some witnesses tried to break up the fight and others looked on in amazement during the July 6 brawl. Video of the fight, which was shared on social media, showed family members throwing punches, hair-pulling and yelling at each other.

The violence even spilled outside the park and into the parking structure as family members left, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, which charged Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, 35, with five felony counts and nine misdemeanors.

Robinson, of Las Vegas, is accused of attacking his sister, brother-in-law and girlfriend, endangering his child and three other children who were with the family, and threatening to kill members of his family as he drove out of the Anaheim theme park, the district attorney said in a statement. Robinson also allegedly assaulted a Disneyland employee with his car after the family was escorted from the park by Disneyland security.

"The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not tolerate domestic violence or child endangerment anywhere," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

Robinson faces one felony county of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on a woman with whom he was in a dating relationship. He also faces a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and two felony counts of criminal threats. He was charged with five misdemeanor counts of battery and four misdemeanor counts of child abuse and endangerment.

Arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Robinson's sister and her husband face misdemeanor charges stemming from the fight.

Park visitors stepped into to help break up the fight. Others called for help as children screamed and cried.

"Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated," Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said in an email. "Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department."

Police took an initial report, then moved forward with the investigation after seeing the video.