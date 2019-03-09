Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Engaged, According to Instagram Post of Giant Ring

Music superstar Jennifer Lopez is apparently engaged to be married to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.
Rodriguez posted a picture to his Instagram account late Saturday evening of what appeared to be her hand in his, with a massive diamond engagement ring on her left hand.
The caption was simply "she said yes." Lopez posted the same photo to her Instagram account as well with a string of heart emojis.
Rodriguez confirmed the two were a couple in March 2017. It will be her fourth marriage and his second.
Just last week, Lopez said HGTV star Joanna Gaines was renovating a multimillion-dollar Malibu mansion for the couple.