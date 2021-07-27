2 Dead, 7 Injured After Explosion at Texas Chemical Plant

Two people are dead after a chemical leak and explosion Tuesday evening at plant in La Porte, Texas, company officials said.

Another seven people were injured, including one that was flown to the hospital and five who were treated on the scene, Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie Christensen said in a briefing Tuesday night. There were 22 people transported as a precaution, according to Rachel Neutzler, a spokeperson for the fire marshall.

The incident happened about 7:35 p.m. and involved an acetic acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility in the La Porte Complex near Houston, company spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

"Our on-site incident response team responded quickly, and the leak is stopped," LyondellBasell said, adding that air-quality monitoring near the plant, in an unincorporated part of Harris County, shows "no level of concern" for residents.

"We do know the impact was contained here to the plant," Christensen said.

“The area is in unincorporated Harris County, adjacent to the city of La Porte. There is no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended for the La Porte community at this time,” according to a statement issued by La Porte EMS.

Harris County Judge Line Hidalgo issued a statement on Twitter saying that she’s “heartbroken."

"Heartbroken to hear of the two fatalities at the Lyondell Basell facility in La Porte," Hidalgo said in a tweet. “Our county and other first responder agencies are working to support the other workers impacted and to verify that the incident is contained. Grateful to all responders.”

No further information was immediately available.