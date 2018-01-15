13 Children Hospitalized, Parents Jailed on Torture Charges

Mugshots of David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, who have been booked on charges of torture and child endangerment after it was discovered they had been holding their children captive.

A Perris, California, mother and father are behind bars Monday after one of their children escaped their home and reported to sheriff’s deputies that 12 of her siblings were still being held captive at their home, some of them shackled with chains and padlocks to their beds.

All of the children appeared to malnourished when they were found Sunday, some so severely that deputies initially believed the adult children to be kids, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, have been booked on charges of torture and child endangerment. They are each being held in lieu of $9 million bail.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 17-year-old girl fled the house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road early Sunday morning and was able to call 911 using a cellphone she had taken from the home.

Despite her age, deputies at first believed her to be around 10 years old because of she was emaciated and malnourished.

At the home, deputies found children shackled to beds in “dark and foul-smelling surroundings.”

“Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that 7 of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29,” read the statement. “The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty.”

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 29 years old.

All of them have been hospitalized.