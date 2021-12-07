border patrol

13 Passengers in Pickup Truck Hurt From Crash After Border Patrol Pursuit in Calif.

A pickup truck carrying 13 passengers rolled over on Interstate 8 near Buckman Springs Road, according to Cal Fire

By Rafael Avitabile

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thirteen passengers in a pickup truck being chased by U.S. Border Patrol agents were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 8 in East San Diego County Tuesday night.

The truck crashed on westbound I-8 near Buckman Springs Road at around 6:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire spokesperson Frank Lococo. No other vehicles were involved.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Border Patrol agents were chasing the truck after the driver refused to pull over, according to an agency spokesperson Gerrelaine Alcordo.

Multiple passengers were ejected from the truck, but it was unclear how many of them were riding in the cabin or in the bed of the truck, Lococo said. The truck typically has enough seat belts for five passengers. Based on evidence at the scene, Lococo said it was likely that several passengers were unrestrained.

One of the passengers was taken away from the scene in a helicopter. The rest were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, according to Lococo.

Westbound lanes were blocked at the crash site for around 90 minutes, according to the California Department of Transportation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

border patrolbuckman springseast san diego county
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us