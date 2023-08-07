Massive fire causes explosion at Garland paint plant

Several units responded to a massive fire and explosions at the Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland. The fire started at about 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

First responders were able to put out the fire, but several roads remain closed. The plant is located at 701 South Shiloh Road in Garland. The plant also has an address of 3605 Forest Lane.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT | Fire and reported explosions at the Sherwin Williams Paint Plant in Garland. This is near the intersections of Forest Lane and Shiloh Roads.



🎥 : Rayyan Hingora



We have the latest on @NBCDFW starting at 5a

"I can tell you that major roadways in and around the plant are closed. Just so you know, the plant carries multiple addresses as it can be accessed from direct areas," Lt. Richard Maldonado of the Garland Police Department said.

The Garland Fire Department has confirmed they are on the scene, as well as hazmat crews. First responders say they still don't know what caused the fire.

THIS MORNING: A massive fire is now contained at the Sherwin Williams paint plant in Garland but crews are still working on hot spots. It was a frightening scene earlier…look at that ball of fire!



We’re updating the situation here ➡️ https://t.co/sEQy0Dksky pic.twitter.com/ekjaWUVGx7 — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) August 7, 2023

There are no air quality warnings, but residents are encouraged to report something if they smell anything according to the Garland Fire Department.

One person was injured and treated on the scene according to officials. All employees were evacuated and accounted for.

This is a developing story.