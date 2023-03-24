Your Spring Photos 2023 By Elvira Sakmari • Published 45 mins ago • Updated 41 mins ago NBC 5 viewers are excited about spring's arrival and shared photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com capturing spring in North Texas. 12 photos 1/12 Amy Martinez Landry from North Fort Worth age 7 2/12 David Beal A butterfly taking time to smell the roses in our backyard this afternoon in Corsicana. 3/12 Diane Thompson Photo 2 4/12 Diane Thompson Photo 3 Beautiful day at the Dallas Blooms . Visit the park every year. Best time of the year😊 5/12 Diane Thompson Photo 1 6/12 Diane Thompson Beautiful day at the Dallas blooms. Love going every year. Just a beautiful time of the year😊 7/12 Laurie Sawyer Visiting his grandmother after preschool! 8/12 bronzinc5101 Sent from my Galaxy 9/12 bronzinc5101 Sent from my Galaxy 10/12 Vicki Nguyen Spring Flowers 11/12 Vicki Nguyen Spring Flowers 12/12 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comspring More Photo Galleries Bluebonnets in Bloom 2023 Your Hail Photos – March 16, 2023 Photos From 2022 Annual COSIGN Awards Flowers to See During Wildflower Season 2023