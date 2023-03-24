Your Spring Photos 2023

By Elvira Sakmari

NBC 5 viewers are excited about spring's arrival and shared photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com capturing spring in North Texas.

Amy Martinez
Landry from North Fort Worth age 7
David Beal
A butterfly taking time to smell the roses in our backyard this afternoon in Corsicana.
Diane Thompson
Photo 2
Diane Thompson
Photo 3
Beautiful day at the Dallas Blooms . Visit the park every year. Best time of the year😊
Diane Thompson
Photo 1
Diane Thompson
Beautiful day at the Dallas blooms. Love going every year. Just a beautiful time of the year😊
Laurie Sawyer
Visiting his grandmother after preschool!
bronzinc5101
bronzinc5101
Vicki Nguyen
Spring Flowers
Vicki Nguyen
Spring Flowers
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

