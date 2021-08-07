YMCA Unveils Winning Turkey Trot T-Shirt Design

There's a new turkey in town.

With the help of mascots Tommy and Tammy, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas unveiled the winning artwork Saturday for the 2021 Turkey Trot T-shirt.

Dallas-area resident Kevin Underwood submitted the winning design. Entitled "Speedy," the design features a turkey sprinting over the Dallas skyline.

Underwood's artwork was selected from more than 30 submissions as part of the community-wide contest and will be featured on the shirts worn by more than 20,000 participants at this year’s event. The submissions were narrowed down to three finalists and more than 2,800 people voted to pick the winning design.

“The Turkey Trot’s legacy is founded in community, so involving the public in our signature t-shirt design through a contest was a natural fit,” said Curt Hazelbaker, president and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “The Turkey Trot is a family tradition, and the way Dallas starts Thanksgiving. We’re excited to host this year’s event, bring people together and showcase this artist’s work in a unique way."

The 54th annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot will be held Nov. 25. Registration is open and participants can sign up online for the in-person or virtual events.