North Texas

Workers Paid to Help at Food Banks

By Dominga Gutierrez

Nonprofit organization, ‘Get Shift Done’, is helping displaced hospitality workers get paid to work at food banks and food distribution centers.

The food bank locations include North Texas Food Bank, Minnie's Food Pantry, Wilkinson Center, Tarrant County Food Bank, Cafe Momentum, Hunger Busters and more.   

The nonprofit helps hospitality workers seek new employment and income by working at food banks to assist those in need. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 38 mins ago

Testing Capacity ‘Improving’ in Tarrant County, Public Health Officials Say

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Dallas Police and Code Enforcement Want People to Comply with Shelter at Home Order

The unemployed workers will be placed to work with nonprofit organizations to help distribute food to those in need throughout North Texas and be paid through ‘Get Shift Done.’  

This article tagged under:

North Texasfood banks
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us