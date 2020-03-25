Workers Paid to Help at Food Banks

Nonprofit organization, ‘Get Shift Done’, is helping displaced hospitality workers get paid to work at food banks and food distribution centers.

The food bank locations include North Texas Food Bank, Minnie's Food Pantry, Wilkinson Center, Tarrant County Food Bank, Cafe Momentum, Hunger Busters and more.

The nonprofit helps hospitality workers seek new employment and income by working at food banks to assist those in need.

The unemployed workers will be placed to work with nonprofit organizations to help distribute food to those in need throughout North Texas and be paid through ‘Get Shift Done.’