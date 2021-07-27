Dallas

Worker Painting Apartment Electrocuted, Suffered Burn Injuries: Dallas Fire-Rescue

The man was taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition, officials said

Sophia Beausoleil/NBC 5

A worker painting on the side of an apartment building was electrocuted Tuesday, suffering significant burn injuries and was taken to a local hospital in an undisclosed condition, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Officials said the man was electrocuted when the boom lift he was using came in contact with a power line.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said at around 1:47 p.m., units responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at the Maple District Lofts, a Northwest Dallas apartment complex located at 5414 Maple Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, a small fire was burning on the exterior railing of the four-story building, officials said.

According to investigators, the fire was caused when the boom lift the worker was using came in contact with a nearby power line.

The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said, but the man suffered significant bun injuries when he was electrocuted.

Residents in the apartment building did evacuate, but no one was displaced given that damage was isolated to the exterior of the building, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas fire-rescue
