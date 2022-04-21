Woman's Body Found in Getaway Car After Police Chase, Robbery

The body of an adult woman was found in a getaway car by police officers pursuing a group of people believed to have committed a robbery at a Motel 6 Thursday afternoon.

According to Hutchins Police, someone called 911 at about 11 a.m. to report a possible robbery in progress at the motel.

The caller was able to provide police with a description and license plate of the getaway vehicle, which was spotted a short time later entering northbound Interstate 45 from Dowdy Ferry Road.

After a brief pursuit, three people jumped from the vehicle near the intersection of Stagecoach Trail and Maxine Drive and attempted to escape on foot.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

One of the three who ran was taken into custody while the two others remain at large.

Meanwhile, police investigating the vehicle found an adult woman unresponsive lying face down on the rear floor. The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was declared deceased. Her cause of death has not yet been confirmed and no further details about her have been released.

The names of the three people who ran from the car have also not been publicly released, citing the ongoing search and investigation, police said.