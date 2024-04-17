A call for a shooting turned into an hours-long standoff this afternoon in northeast Dallas.

Police were called to 4800 Alcott Street on Wednesday around noon for reports of a man shot. Neighbors said the man was heard arguing with a woman inside a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.

“I don’t know if they lived in this area or not, but I hadn’t seen that vehicle before,” Emily Thorton, who lives in an apartment complex nearby.

According to police, the suspect took off from the area and was able to access the roof of Thorton’s building.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A witness recorded cell phone video of the moment the suspect darts out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The woman was spotted wearing a red sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black socks. Police later found that sweatshirt on the ground. The same video shows a man in a short-sleeved t-shirt sitting against a tree. The man is heard shouting for 9-1-1 as he waves someone down for help.

According to witnesses, a maintenance worker driving a golf cart eventually helped the man.

Police said the suspect was later located on the roof and threatened to jump. SWAT was called to the scene to negotiate with the woman.

Cagney Wolleman told NBC 5 she was shocked to have seen the woman police were after.

“She was just sitting on the edge of the roof, and then wearing sweatpants and sports bra,” Wolleman said. “It was really upsetting just the thought of if she were to jump off. I don’t want to see that so, I went ahead and shut the door and went inside.”

After more than three hours of negotiations, authorities were able to convince the suspect to surrender. Dallas Fire Department was on the scene and helped bring the woman down in the bucket truck.

Police have not identified the suspect. It is unclear if she will face any charges.

The victim remains at the hospital and is expected to recover.