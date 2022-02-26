Woman Struck, Killed by Car Near Dallas Walmart: Police

A woman is dead after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle while crossing a street in Dallas, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were responding to an unrelated vehicle accident at 8700 Clark Road when a pedestrian attempted to cross in the middle lane of traffic.

Police said the victim, a female leaving Walmart and pushing a shopping cart full of items across the street, was struck by a Ford Focus traveling Southbound.

Officers called for assistance with traffic control at the location as other officers rendered aid to the pedestrian, police said.

According to police, the woman was later pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.