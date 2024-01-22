Woman shot in co-worker scuffle at Love Field car rental facility

A shooting at a car rental facility near Dallas Love Field Airport on Friday was touched off by a disagreement between coworkers, witnesses say.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, police were called to a shooting at the Avis location at Love Field Airport at about 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The first officer who arrived reported finding 42-year-old Latorya Gray, an Avis employee, waiting near the entrance on her knees with her hands held up, apparently ready to be handcuffed.

Witnesses told police that several employees were asked to move cars from an overflow area to another area and that one employee, identified as Michelle Spencer, didn't want Gray working with the group.

Witnesses told police that Gray and Spencer began arguing and that Spencer "got aggravated" and "threw her purse to the ground and launched toward [Gray]." The witness said Spencer landed two or three punches on Gray's face before the women were separated. It was then that witnesses said Gray pulled a handgun from her purse and fired three rounds at Spencer, hitting her once near the back of her shoulder.

The witness said after Spencer was shot she ran toward the street with another witness and was picked up and taken to Fire Station #42. Spencer was then taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for treatment. Her current condition is not known.

Meanwhile, witnesses said Gray got into an Avis transport van with other employees and rode back to the main office to wait for police. Gray was taken into custody without incident and told police her weapon, a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun, was in her purse at her side.

Police said Gray waived her rights and confessed to shooting Spencer and that surveillance video at the facility recorded the incident.

Gray is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with her bond set at $75,000. It's not clear if she's obtained an attorney to speak on her behalf.