Woman Shot During Attempted Robbery in Dallas: Police

A woman is injured after an attempted robbery in Dallas on Thursday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to aggravated robbery in the 2900 block of Lombardy Lane at approximately 12:55 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they met with a victim who informed them that she was approached by an unknown suspect in the 9800 block of Brockbank.

The victim informed officers that the suspect produced a handgun and demanded her property, police said.

According to police, the victim refused to give up her property, and the suspect shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim drove to the 2900 block of Lombardy Lane and called police.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been located at this time, and officers are continuing to investigate this incident, police said.