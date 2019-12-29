Fort Worth

Woman Shot At While Driving in Fort Worth: Police

The victim had been driving from Dallas when an unknown vehicle started following her

Officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. to a shooting at East Loop 820 and Trinity Boulevard.

A woman was injured Sunday morning when someone started shooting at her while she was driving, police say. 

The victim had been driving from Dallas when an unknown vehicle started following her and someone shot toward her vehicle, police said. 

She was grazed in the upper leg and drove herself to the hospital, where she remained Sunday morning in stable condition, police said. 

Police said it was not clear whether she was grazed by a bullet or shrapnel.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown.

