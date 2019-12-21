Woman Killed, Six People Injured in Wise County Crash: Officials

A woman was killed and six people were injured Saturday morning when her son’s vehicle skidded into oncoming traffic and hit a truck in Wise County, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called about 9:40 a.m. to the crash at FM730, near CR4181, outside Decatur.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 20-year-old Decatur man was driving too fast to negotiate a curve on the wet road and his 2007 Cadillac Escalade skidded sideways into the northbound lane, officials said.

A 2019 Ford F-150 struck the passenger side of the Escalade, ejecting the driver and his mother, Manuela Pedroza, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.

Pedroza, 47, was killed.

The driver, who has not been charged, had serious injuries, and a 14-year-old had injuries not thought to be life-threatening, according to the DPS.

The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old Azle man, and his 31-year-old wife were transported to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition, Hunter said.

Their two sons — ages 2 and 5 — were both hospitalized. The 2-year-old has since been released.

The 5-year-old, who was transported in serious condition, remained at Cook Children’s Medical Center on Saturday afternoon, the DPS said.