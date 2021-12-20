Woman Killed, Retired Officer Hurt in Crash on I-45 Early Monday

A woman was killed and a retired off-duty police officer injured in a crash Monday morning on Interstate 45 in southern Dallas.

It happened in the northbound lanes shortly after 4:30 a.m. along the 8800 block of Julius Schepps Freeway, near the Simpson Stuart Road exit.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

According to police, a woman driving a gray Nissan tried to change lanes to overtake another vehicle when she struck the back of an SUV that was blocking a road crew.

The SUV was parked in the left lane with emergency lights flashing, police said, though it wasn't immediately clear if the lane was closed to traffic.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics, police said. Officers did not release her name

The former officer was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A Dallas police spokesman did not say which agency the officer retired from.

All lanes of the highway were briefly closed as officers investigated.