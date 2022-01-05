Woman Killed, Residents Displaced After Fire at South Dallas Apartment Complex

One woman is dead and multiple residents are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Sunday in South Dallas.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, located at 3150 Cliff Creek Crossing Drive, shortly before 11 p.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment building, heavy fire was seen coming from a first-floor balcony, rolling up to the second floor, into the attic space, and out the roof.

With reports of residents still being inside the building, attack teams deployed hand lines and moved in for rescue and suppression operations, officials said.

According to officials, after assisting one resident from a second floor apartment separate from where the fire was, firefighters were able to pull two female residents, both in their 70's, from inside the apartment where the fire originated.

Both women were both taken to the hospital for injuries sustained as a result of fire and smoke exposure.

One of the women succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said. The other woman remains hospitalized in unknown condition.

Firefighters continued their efforts to battle the blaze and ultimately declared the fire extinguished just after midnight.

According to officials, there were a total of eight apartments in the building, but firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to only two of them.

An unknown number or residents were displaced as a result of the fire, officials said, but the American Red Cross was called in to assist.

Investigators believe the fire began at the first floor apartment level, but they have not determined exactly where or how it began, officials said.