Woman Dies in 8-Vehicle Pileup in Denton: Police

A woman has died after she was ejected during an eight-vehicle pileup Sunday morning in Denton, police say.
The crash occurred about 4 a.m. on Interstate 35W, near Crawford Road. The woman was ejecting as a result of the crash and had died before officers arrived, police said.
Police said other drivers were taken to local hospitals with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but additional details were not provided.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The woman's identity has not been released.
Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.