Woman Dies in 8-Vehicle Pileup in Denton: Police

A woman has died after she was ejected during an eight-vehicle pileup Sunday morning in Denton, police say.

The crash occurred about 4 a.m. on Interstate 35W, near Crawford Road. The woman was ejecting as a result of the crash and had died before officers arrived, police said.

Police said other drivers were taken to local hospitals with injuries not thought to be life-threatening, but additional details were not provided.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.