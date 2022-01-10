Southern Dallas

Woman Killed, Four Injured in Suspected Dallas DUI Crash

Driver remains hospitalized, expected to face charges after being released, police say

A 21-year-old woman was killed and four adults were injured, police say, when an intoxicated and speeding driver slammed into another driver in Southern Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas police said a 29-year-old woman was behind the wheel of a Ford Crown Victoria and headed westbound when she slammed into a Chrysler 300 at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and Jim Miller Road at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to investigators with the Dallas Police Department, a 17-year-old boy with four adult passengers was driving the Chrysler 300 eastbound on Great Trinity Forest Way and was turning northbound onto Jim Miller Road when they were struck.

From a video taken at the scene of the crash, both vehicles were destroyed and it appears the Crown Victoria may have hit a pole before coming to a stop.

A woman was killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash in Southern Dallas on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Unique Brown, 21, a passenger in the front seat of the Crown Victoria, was killed in the crash. The four passengers in the Chrysler 300 were injured though their conditions are not known. The teenage driver of the 300 was not listed among the injured.

The driver of the Crown Victoria, whose name has not been released, was injured in the crash and has been hospitalized. Dallas police said she needed surgery and that once she is released from the hospital she'll be turned over to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department where she is expected to be charged with intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault.

