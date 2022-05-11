Woman Killed After Driver Flees Euless Traffic Stop

A woman was killed early Wednesday morning when she was apparently struck by a driver trying to escape police during a traffic stop in Euless.

According to Euless Police, an officer on southbound Farm-to-Market Road 157 noticed the driver of a black Ford Focus had two different license plates, one which was expired and another that didn't match the vehicle.

Police said in a statement Wednesday morning that as the driver turned east on Trinity Boulevard the officer turned on his lights to get the driver to pull over just before midnight. When the driver didn't stop the officer turned on his siren. Instead of pulling over, the driver sped up.

Euless Police said because the driver of the Focus was believed to have committed only traffic offenses the officer did not pursue the vehicle any further, slowed down and deactivated his lights and siren.

About a half mile up the road, the officer reported seeing a bright flash near Trinity Boulevard and Euless South Main Street in the Fort Worth city limits. As the officer approached, he reported the driver of the Focus crashed into a Nissan Versa.

Euless Police said the officer reported seeing the driver of the Focus exit the vehicle and try to escape on foot. A male passenger was trapped inside the Focus, police said, and the woman driving the Versa was unresponsive.

Medstar and other first responders provided medical aid to the driver of the Versa, though she was eventually pronounced deceased. Her name has not yet been released.

The condition of the passenger in the Focus is not known.

The driver of the Focus, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken into custody near the crash and is expected to be charged with evading arrest or detention. The driver may also face other charges.

The Fort Worth Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the fatal crash.