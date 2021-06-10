Dallas

Woman Injured in Major Accident Involving Overturned Vehicle on US-75

One person is in critical condition after a truck overturned onto US-75 early Thursday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred at US-75 at Spur-366 at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Police said officers a driver flew off the Woodall Rodgers ramp and fell onto US-75 below, upside down.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported one female occupant in critical condition to Baylor hospital.

US-75 was shut down, forcing traffic off onto Hall Street from both Northbound 75 and 45 and the Eastbound Spur 366 ramp onto US-75 Northbound.

