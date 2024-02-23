Watauga

Woman hit by a stray bullet inside her that went through the door of her Watauga apartment

Watauga police are looking for the public's help identifying the shooter

By Vince Sims

NBC Universal, Inc.

Watauga police detectives spent Friday going through the Park Vista Townhomes apartment complex hoping to find doorbell or other surveillance video to help identify suspects in a shooting.

Vince Sims, NBCDFW.com
A bullet hole in an apartment door is the only sign of a shooting at the Park Vista Townhomes in Watauga.

One neighbor said she didn't hear the shots, but she knew from the police response it was something major.

“A fire truck, an emergency vehicle, a cop car, and then another emergency vehicle and then another police car,” neighbor Kristine Johnson described. “I thought, oh something bad has happened.”

Police witnesses reported hearing about five shots and then seeing someone flee the area in a white car at a high rate of speed.

“I found out there was a shooting, and I definitely was not happy,” Johnson said.

Vince Sims, NBCDFW.com
Watauga police suspect people between apartment buildings were shooting and a stray bullet went through the apartment door hitting a woman inside.

Police say they believe people in between apartment buildings may have been shooting at one another in a targeted incident, but a stray bullet went through the front door of one apartment hitting a woman who was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Police are continuing their investigation hoping to find the person responsible, and to bring some relief to the community that is on edge.

“It makes me feel terribly unsafe,” Johnson said.

An employee in the apartment complex office had no comment on the shooting or security there. 

Police are asking for anyone with information to please give them a call.

