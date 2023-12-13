Woman found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of child, sentenced to 32 years in prison, authorities say

A woman accused of taking a child in her care to multiple photoshoots in which the victim was put in “sexually explicit poses” has been sentenced to 32 years behind bars, the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Stacey Jurik, 40, of Wylie, was arrested by Dallas police officers in December 2022 on multiple charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, online court records showed. Her charge showed that the victim was under the age of 14 at the time of the offense. She was sentenced Thursday.

(Courtesy: Collin County Sheriff's Office)

In 2021, Jurik was contacted by Grant Durtschi, 50, of Lewisville, and “arranged for” him to take photographs of a child in her care, the district attorney’s office said in Tuesday’s news release.

“Durtschi traveled between numerous states photographing children, and many of the photos were of a sexually-explicit nature,” the attorney’s office said, adding that “Jurik was aware that Durtschi produced child pornography.”

Between 2021 and early 2022, Jurik allegedly brought the child to “numerous photo shoots” that involved Durtschi. She is also accused of discussing the ideas and themes for the shoots, the attorney’s office said.

