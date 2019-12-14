Woman Fatally Struck By Truck on Great Trinity Forest Way

A 55-year-old woman was fatally struck by a truck Friday night while she crossed the street in southeast Dallas.

About 7:50 p.m., the woman was walking from the south curb to the north curb in the 7800 block of Great Trinity Forest Way when she was hit by a silver 2008 Dodge Ram and thrown into oncoming traffic, police said.

She was taken to Baylor University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the truck was cooperative, police said.