Man fatally shot by wife in domestic violence incident, Plano Police say

Plano Police responded to a call at approximately 10:35 p.m. Saturday from a man saying he had been shot.

When police arrived at the 2300 block of Monticello Circle they entered the residence and found a man with a gunshot wound in his upper body, according to a report from Plano Police Department.

Plano Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police say.

Police began to receive calls from friends of the family reporting that the woman had shot her husband. She was found and taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

Police say this appears to be a domestic violence situation between the husband and wife.

The couple does have children, but they were with other family members prior to the incident, according to police.

Plano Police are not releasing identities due to notification of the next of kin.