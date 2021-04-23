Woman Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Head-On Crash in Azle

A woman is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter after driving into oncoming traffic in Azle and crashing into another car, killing the driver.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, 33-year-old Brandi Kay Love was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck northbound on Farm-to-Market Road 730 at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday when she left her lane to pass another vehicle.

While making her pass, she crashed into an oncoming Toyota sedan near Reed Road.

When EMS workers arrived at the scene, both Love and the 68-year-old driver of the sedan had to be extricated from their vehicles, police said.

The male driver was transported to Harris Hospital via air ambulance where he later died.

Love was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where she was treated before she was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Love has a bond set at $15,000, and it is not clear if she has obtained an attorney.