Woman Faces Felony Charges After Her Son, 9, Fatally Shoots Another Child, Police Say

A woman is in custody and facing multiple felony charges after an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in a car earlier this month.

Dallas police said Thursday that Shamira Wright-Sanders is facing three felony charges of endangering a child with imminent serious bodily injury.

Investigators said in a previous statement they were called to a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart on South Buckner Boulevard at about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 11.

It was there investigators learned two boys, ages 9 and 11, had been left unattended in a vehicle while a caretaker went shopping.

While the woman was away from the car, police said her 9-year-old son found a gun and shot the 11-year-old.

The injured boy, who was the child of family friend, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police have not released any other details in the investigation or said who owned the gun.

Wright-Sanders is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on the three felony endangerment charges. A bond amount has not yet been posted. Wright-Sanders is also being held on a warrant for theft of service less than $750 out of Grand Prairie.

It's not clear if Wright-Sanders has obtained an attorney.