Woman Charged in the Shooting Death of 25-Year-Old Dallas Man

Man is dead and a woman is charged with murder following a shooting in Dallas on Monday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 2033 Oates Drive at approximately 3:05 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they discovered the male victim, 25-year-old Kashus Williams, dead inside his residence from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors reported hearing a disturbance coming from the victim’s apartment and a single gunshot, police said.

Neighbors also said they saw a woman exit the residence through a bedroom window immediately after hearing the gunshot.

According to police, detectives determined that the woman seen climbing through the window was the victim's live-in girlfriend, 24-year-old Kenia Rodriguez-Gonzalez.

Officers located Rodriguez-Gonzalez and transported her to Dallas Police Headquarters to speak with detectives, police said.

According to police, Rodriguez-Gonzales agreed to an interview, during which she admitted to shooting the victim.

Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with murder, police said.