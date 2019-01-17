Woman Arrested in Connection With Man Found Dead in Garland Storage Facility: PD

By Eline de Bruijn

NBC 5

A woman faces a murder charge after police found a man inside a Garland storage building Monday, police said.

Marietta Allen, 38, was booked into Garland Jail and faces a murder charge.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Victor Aramburo, was found about 6 p.m. at the storage building in the 400 block of S. Kirby Drive and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office said his cause of death was blunt force trauma injuries.

The storage facility was being used as living quarters, police said.

Initially, Allen was a person of interest but detectives later received information that led them to believe she was responsible for the murder, police said.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Garland officers located and arrested her.

Allen's bond has not been set.

