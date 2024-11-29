Wise County family honors daughter's memory by feeding people on Thanksgiving

A Wise County family is honoring the memory of their daughter by feeding others on Thanksgiving.

Patricia Crawford says it’s what her daughter, Keona Crawford, said she wanted to do: feed those in need.

Shortly before her death, Keona told her family she wanted to feed people after noticing the many needs facing families in her Fort Worth neighborhood.

Tragically, Crawford, 41, died in a head-on crash in Hood County on October 6, 2019.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators said Crawford was traveling south on FM 2580 when she veered slightly to the right, causing her tires to drop off the edge of the roadway.

She overcorrected her Toyota, veering into oncoming traffic, and colliding with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.

Crawford died on the scene.

Her mother was in the passenger seat and suffered serious injuries.

The family’s sudden loss weeks before Thanksgiving left them grief-stricken.

There would be an empty seat at the dinner table.

Her brother asked how they should handle her absence, especially on Thanksgiving.

Mom recalled Keona’s wish, and the family turned their loss into a mission to help others in her honor.

The Crawfords set out to fulfill her wish every Thanksgiving starting in 2019 in Fort Worth: 'Keona's Thanksgiving Day Meals.'

This year, the family's effort moved closer to home in Wise County.

On this Thanksgiving Day, they served over 2,000 meals in and around Decatur.

Crawford Family

“We just continue on doing this,” said Keona’s mother Patricia Crawford. “We’re blessed even in our loss, we know that we are the hands and feet of Jesus, and I tell people that we didn’t lose our daughter to have a Thanksgiving meal, but we are blessed to be able to bless other people in her honor and in her memory by feeding people that she was not able to do.”

The family, which owns Wise Choice Custom Meats, prepared fried turkey, several sides and pumpkin pie.

The company’s vendors and community donations helped make the effort a reality.

The city of Decatur donated space at its visitors’ center to host those wanting a warm meal there or to go and those simply wanting to spend the holiday with others.

Dozens of volunteers signed up to help deliver meals to people who are homebound.

Volunteers also delivered about 100 meals to a homeless camp in Denton.

Keona’s parents Lynn and Patricia say they are grateful for the outpouring of support and for the many volunteers who have made 'Keona's Thanksgiving Day Means' possible year after year.

“We’re very, very blessed and we love our community,” she said.